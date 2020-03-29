Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,790 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Mueller Industries worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

MLI stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

