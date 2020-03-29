Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $81.84 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.