Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner sold 9,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $221,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345 and have sold 782,420 shares worth $19,703,707. 21.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.