Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.32% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CEO Jennifer Murphy bought 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMC stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $196.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $11.33.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

