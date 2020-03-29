Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,765 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

