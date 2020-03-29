Critical Survey: Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) vs. The Competition

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 7.27 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $290.24 million 16.48

Twin River Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.51% -25.23% 3.68%

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 50.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Twin River Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 638 2297 2858 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.56%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 83.87%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

