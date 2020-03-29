Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 447,145 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Crocs worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,822.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 303,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 15,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,919.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.