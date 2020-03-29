Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 15,358 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 164.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.