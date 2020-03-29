Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 18,939 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Cadence Bancorp worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $866.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

In other news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

