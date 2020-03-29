Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 901.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lendingtree worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the fourth quarter worth $3,458,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lendingtree stock opened at $192.18 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $156.57 and a one year high of $434.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average is $311.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.31). Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lendingtree from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.46.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

