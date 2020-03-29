Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 180.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,917 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

Shares of NXPI opened at $81.30 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

