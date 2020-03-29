Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,460 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

NYSE:ACN opened at $162.88 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

