Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 255.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $6.47 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

