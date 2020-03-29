Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Black Hills worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.62%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

