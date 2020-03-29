Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 1,507.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $19,985,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $1,851,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $3,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $196.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

