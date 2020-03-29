Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

