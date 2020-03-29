Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 152.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,828 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

