Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Radian Group worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 103,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 236,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RDN stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.