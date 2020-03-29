Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,010 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,561,000 after acquiring an additional 544,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 230,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,975,000 after acquiring an additional 219,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 196,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

