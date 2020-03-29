Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 38,039 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $24.07 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

