Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 55,051 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 13,762.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after buying an additional 584,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 369,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 278,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,480. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

