Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 65,375 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 381.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,375 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 477.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $11,268,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after acquiring an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $4,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.09%. KB Home’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

