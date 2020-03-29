Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 964.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,159,000 after buying an additional 257,888 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,931 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,607,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,734 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

AMD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

