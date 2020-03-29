Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 183.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Childrens Place worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $315.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

In other Childrens Place news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

