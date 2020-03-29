Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,894.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

