Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,902 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,902 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 143,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.64 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

