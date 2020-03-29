Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 38,521 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,521 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after buying an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 245,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,610.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Heckman purchased 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.52 per share, with a total value of $1,952,693.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,763.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.