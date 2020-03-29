Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,816 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,350 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $6,535,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIR. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

