Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 68,369 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,369 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,214,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,874 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 576,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 534,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,689,000 after purchasing an additional 405,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

NYSE:THO opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

