CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

