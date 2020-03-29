Daimler (ETR:DAI) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.71 ($50.82).

Shares of DAI opened at €27.20 ($31.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.18.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

