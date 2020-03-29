Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Daktronics worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Daktronics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Daktronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 13,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $78,911.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,920.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach purchased 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,024.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,718 shares of company stock worth $232,188. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

DAKT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Daktronics stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

