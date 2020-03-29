Daniel D. Cronheim Acquires 1,350 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Stock

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Director Daniel D. Cronheim acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $15,565.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,742.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MNR opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 1,013,522 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

