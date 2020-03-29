Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Down 9.7%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded down 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $54.66, 6,014,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 2,784,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

