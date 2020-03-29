Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Shares Down 8.6%

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.73, 1,767,534 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,000,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 million, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $142,600,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $10,245,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,966 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

