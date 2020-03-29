Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,044,300 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 27th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $5,694,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 203,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

