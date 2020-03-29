DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

XRAY opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 38,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,990,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,180,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $144,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.