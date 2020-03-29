Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEQ. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.16 ($29.25).

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €11.38 ($13.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $703.10 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

About Deutsche EuroShop

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

