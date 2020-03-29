DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.33, for a total transaction of $545,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $584,251.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,757 shares of company stock worth $25,612,863 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $262.96 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

