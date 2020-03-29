Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGEAF. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Diageo to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of DGEAF stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

