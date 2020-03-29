Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 10.1%

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)’s share price traded down 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $32.61, 1,061,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 643,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $443,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

