Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

DOCU stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 9,777 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $831,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 135,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,884,989 shares of company stock worth $143,135,376. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Docusign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Docusign by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Docusign by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Docusign by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

