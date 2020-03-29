Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Eastgroup Properties worth $29,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.