Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in March

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,888,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 603,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,840.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Moses Marx purchased 53,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $83,279.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300,303 shares in the company, valued at $465,469.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 143,729 shares of company stock worth $241,580. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

