EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.37% of EcoLogical Strategy ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EcoLogical Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

HECO stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. EcoLogical Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.