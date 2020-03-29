Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$327.28 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.00.

TSE EDV opened at C$21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.59. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$29.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

