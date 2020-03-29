Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.94.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Norman Murray Edwards purchased 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at C$9,790,446.35. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 45,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,097,765.22. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,255,831 shares of company stock valued at $850,683.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

