Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($11.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($10.43).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

BHVN stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $114,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,021 shares of company stock worth $8,458,346 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

