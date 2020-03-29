Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of electroCore in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECOR. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of electroCore from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.67.

ECOR stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the period. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

