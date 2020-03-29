Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equity BancShares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity BancShares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity BancShares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQBK. BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

EQBK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equity BancShares has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

